All Blacks seek to end Wellington jinx, with Cane poised for 100th cap

New Zealand host the Wallabies on Saturday at Sky Stadium where the All Blacks are winless in their last five games since 2018 -- including last month's shock 38-30 defeat to Argentina.

Cane, who is on 99 Tests, is set to become only the 13th All Black to reach the 100 milestone in what is likely to be his last international on New Zealand soil.

He joins Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath later this year on a three-year contract, leaving him ineligible for the All Blacks after the end of season tour of Japan, England, Ireland, France and Italy, which starts in October.

"You need a bit of luck along the way to get to 100," Cane told reporters on Tuesday at the All Blacks training base near Wellington.

"The first 50 came reasonably quickly, without too much trouble, but this next 50, I've had to be patient.

"It's tested me a wee bit more, with a few road bumps, but it will be really nice to look back on in time and crack that club."

Since his 2012 debut when he scored two tries against Ireland, Cane has seen several teammates reach 100 Tests, including Sam Whitelock who set the New Zealand record of 153 appearances in last year's World Cup final.

Cane is only eclipsed in the current squad by Beauden Barrett, who has played 130 internationals.

The match against Australia is a dead rubber since the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup by beating the Wallabies 31-28 in Sydney last Saturday

Both teams are also out of contention for The Rugby Championship title.

However, Australia are chasing their first victory over New Zealand since 2020, while the All Blacks want to end their six-year wait for a win in Wellington.

"It hasn't been good enough," Cane replied when asked why the All Blacks have failed to win in the capital since 2018.

"We've touched on it this week. We're excited about the opportunity to sort that out."

Having become All Blacks captain in 2020 after Kieran Reed retired, Cane was skipper in last October's Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa when he was sent off after a first-half red card for a dangerous tackle.

He has regained his place in the starting side after a neck injury sidelined him earlier this season, with Scott Barrett taking over as All Blacks captain.

Cane said stepping down as skipper meant he could concentrate on his own game.

"It's probably just the mental load. It's something you underestimate, or don't understand, until you go into the role," he said.

"Coming back in and not having that (the captaincy) means just being able to contribute where I can and focus on being the best player I can be."