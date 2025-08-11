Alfred Duma mayor welcomes sentencing of official’s killers
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The Alfred Duma Local Municipality hopes the jailing of the killers of one of their managers will bring closure to his family.
Oscar Hlatshwayo, who was the Executive Director in the Engineering Department, was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2019.
The Political Killings Task Team made arrests that same year.
Four people were sentenced to life in prison last week, including fellow senior engineer Nomaswazi Shabalala, who masterminded the murder.
Mayor Zama Sibisi says Hlatshwayo's death was not only a loss to his family and colleagues, but also a blow to the residents of the municipality.
"I thank the judiciary on behalf of the family and the municipality, the Alfred Duma residents at large for bringing us to the closure of this chapter because we were very worried when this case was not coming to an end.
“At least now, even though our late Mr Hlatshwayo will not arise, but at least we know that those who assassinated him have also been put behind bars."
