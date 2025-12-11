Officials warn alcohol, poor supervision contribute to festive season drownings.

uMhlathuze's Deputy Mayor Christo Botha says the sad reality is that children are often neglected when alcohol enters the picture.

"That is a fact, and we see this every year and this creates an enormous problem. Parents don't take proper care of their kids or even adults. They pick swimming places which are unsafe. They are intoxicated, they get into the water, they don't know the swimming areas, and then they get into trouble and then they panic.

Unfortunately, we've seen quite a few drownings in some of the beach areas, but also in the swimming pools. Overcrowding is a huge problem. If a swimming pool can only take, say 50 people, and there's a hundred people coming in, the parents are preoccupied and they don't watch their children.

Botha has added that they've hired 27 more lifeguards to man the city's beaches and pools throughout the festive period. He's encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy Umhlathuze's beautiful beaches designated for public use, and the swimming pools.

These are: Alkanstrand Beach, Palm Beach , Newark Beach, Bayhall Beach, Port Durnford Beach

Municipal swimming pools can be found in areas including Esikhaleni, Brackenham, Arboretum, Empangeni, Aquadene, Meerensee, Nseleni, and Ngwelezane.

Botha says the facilities are fully prepared to welcome members of the public.

The City adds that a dedicated team of trained and experienced lifeguards will be present across all designated swimming locations to prevent possible drowning incidents.

