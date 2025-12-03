Alcohol-fuelled violence sparks alarm in iLembe

Speaking at the KwaDukuza festive season launch on Tuesday, she warned that road-related disputes are increasingly escalating into deadly confrontations.





She said KwaDukuza and uMshali remain the district’s busiest and most volatile police stations.





Mhlongo said police are now tightening operations around alcohol abuse, drug-related crimes, and pressures on resources.





She urged residents to avoid confrontations on the road, particularly after a double murder in Umhlali on Sunday.





READ: KwaDukuza unveils festive crime crackdown





" These incidents started at Thembeni, which is an area under the Kwaduka policing precinct, where two drunk drivers collided with each other. They followed each other until the Umhlali tavern.





"The first driver, shot the man at the tavern, and the victim’s friend retaliated, police have now opened two murder cases.."





Police are tracing the remaining suspect.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)