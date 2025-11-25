Alcohol abuse driving surge in violence against children in KZN
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Alcohol
abuse has been identified as one of the main reasons for the spike in violence
against children in KZN, particularly over the festive season.
Gopaul was speaking during a joint media briefing yesterday on the eve of the 16 Days of Activism campaign against Gender-Based Violence.
Premier Thami Ntuli says 65% of all GBV survivors recorded in the previous quarter were children, linking the scourge to substance abuse and behavioural challenges.
Gopaul says police have stepped up child safety campaigns, carrying out 41 community and school engagements in the past week.
"Many of our children end up on the streets unattended by their parents, adults who are supposed to look after them. And you will find that when a spouse or partner comes home in the afternoon from the tavern, they start altercations and often children become victims of assault or rape."
Gopaul says police will work with the Premier’s Office to continue to prevent violence against children.
