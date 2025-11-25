Alcohol abuse driving surge in violence against children in KZN

General Anthony Gopaul, the Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in KZN, says police are increasingly seeing cases where neglect pushes children onto the streets.Gopaul was speaking during a joint media briefing yesterday on the eve of the 16 Days of Activism campaign against Gender-Based Violence.Premier Thami Ntuli says 65% of all GBV survivors recorded in the previous quarter were children, linking the scourge to substance abuse and behavioural challenges.





Gopaul says police have stepped up child safety campaigns, carrying out 41 community and school engagements in the past week.



"Many of our children end up on the streets unattended by their parents, adults who are supposed to look after them. And you will find that when a spouse or partner comes home in the afternoon from the tavern, they start altercations and often children become victims of assault or rape."



Gopaul says police will work with the Premier’s Office to continue to prevent violence against children.





