Albert Luthuli’s cause of death overturned by High Court

The initial investigation concluded that the Nobel Peace Prize laureate was hit by a goods train in Groutville in 1967.





He was the African National Congress's president-general at the time of his death.





Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge, Judge Nompumelelo Hadebe, handed down the ruling on Thursday.





" The finding and the ruling of the magistrate to Mr C.I. Boswell, dated 19 September 1967 at the Stanger Magistrate's Court under inquest number 76 of 1967, is set aside.”





She said Luthuli's injuries point to death by assault.





" The deceased died as a result of a fractured skull, cerebral haemorrhage, concussion of the brain associated with an assault.





"As to whether the death was brought about by any act or omission, the death is attributable to cumulative acts and omissions, assault by members of the security special branch of the South African police acting in concert and in common purpose with employees of the South African Railway Company."





In May this year, Luthuli’s daughter, Albertina, who qualified and practised as a medical doctor, testified to what she believed happened to her father.





" We are convinced as a family that when he was holding on to the rail, an instrument was used by someone in the train to hit him on the back of the head.





"As he struggles to survive the hit, he held onto the rail and would've twisted his hands and wrist, and perhaps even the lower arms, causing damage to those parts. The loss of blood would result in him becoming faint and finally falling on the pedestrian steel plate."





