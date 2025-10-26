Albanese says Gaza ceasefire not holding

The Nelson Mandela Foundation hosted its 23rd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on Saturday under the theme Enhancing Peace and Global Cooperation.

Delivering this year’s lecture, Albanese reflected on the war between Israel and Palestine.

Although a ceasefire was announced early this month, Albanese says more than 100 Palestinians have been killed since then.

She's accused Israel of violating the peace agreement.

She says Nelson Mandela’s words of peace and justice resonate louder than ever.

“Gaza is a wasteland of rubble: Entire neighbourhoods obliterated, families returning to ruins only to uncover bodies of their loved ones beneath the rubble, city blocks lying in dust, clean water is scarce, food nearly non-existent.

“Medicine and electricity are critically short, populations forcibly displaced times and times again across the territory rendered uninhabitable, with nowhere to flee and nothing to return to.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he doesn't envision a permanent division of Gaza, despite Israeli troops remaining in an area prioritised for reconstruction.

Under a US-brokered ceasefire, Israeli forces have withdrawn to a "Yellow Line", leaving them in control of around half of Gaza.

The US has said reconstruction aid will be focused IN the area under Israeli control.

Rubio says an international force will move to enforce security across the Palestinian territory.

