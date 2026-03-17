Education officials issue warning over dangerous ‘chuffing’ trend

Health risks of ‘chuffing’

The department says it was alerted to the trend through clips circulating online, including footage of pupils in school uniform inhaling the contents of a fire extinguisher.

Officials have strongly condemned the behaviour, warning that it poses serious and potentially fatal health risks, including brain damage, respiratory failure and sudden death.

The trend has also sparked concern among authorities, including emergency services.

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Schools urged to be on alert and act

The department is urging schools to tighten safety measures, including conducting random inspections and closely monitoring items brought onto school premises.

It has also called on schools to strengthen education around substance abuse, peer pressure and risky behaviour.

Parents and guardians are being urged to speak to their children about the dangers of substance abuse and harmful social media trends, and to remain alert to any signs of risky behaviour.