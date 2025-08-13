AKA murder trial set for mid-2026

The five men accused of killing of shooting the rapper and his friend in Durban two years ago appeared briefly in the Durban High Court on Wednesday.

The matter was set down for a pre-trial conference.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara says the matter has been remanded until next year.

"The accused in this matter appeared in the Durban High Court today, and the case was remanded to the 19th of June 2026," said Kara.

"This is for the parties, that is the state and the defence, to further finalise any pre-trial issues that they may need to. In addition, it'll allow for a judge that will sit during the trial to be appointed.

"On the 19th of July, it's envisaged that the judge will certify the matter trial-ready. With regards to the trial dates, the trial is expected to start on the 20th of July 2026, and it'll sit for two sessions."

The court has previously heard that the state intends to call 45 witnesses to testify in the matter.

Detectives believe the suspects conspired and carried out a meticulous plan to assassinate AKA, sharing an R800,000 payout for his murder.

They face 11 charges, ranging from murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

