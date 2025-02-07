AKA murder trial set to begin in May

The rapper and his friend were gunned down outside a Florida Road restaurant two years ago.

Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimane, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Mkhawanazi face 11 charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder among others.

Natasha Kara from the KZN NPA says a charge of money laundering has also been added.





"Today [Friday], the State served an indictment on the accused - through their Counsel - and the case was remanded to 08 May 2025 for the accused to make their first appearance in the Durban High Court.

“The indictment has recommended life imprisonment for the accused on the counts of murder and attempted murder. “

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande - two more suspects in the murder case - are still fighting their extradition in eSwatini.





