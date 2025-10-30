AKA murder suspects could return to South Africa for trial
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The Ndimande brothers, arrested in eSwatini in connection
with the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello Motsoane, could soon be on their
way back to South Africa soon.
Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in the neighbouring country last February, a year after the rapper and his friend were shot dead outside a restaurant in Florida Road, Durban.
The brothers have since been fighting a decision by a court in eSwatini granting an extradition order to send them back home to South Africa so they may join five other accused to face trial in the Durban High Court.
Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal, says they have been informed that the brothers have abandoned their appeal of the ruling.
ALSO READ: State confirms evidence linking accused to AKA murder
"The NPA has received a notice of abandonment from the eSwatini authorities in respect of the Ndimandes. The eSwatini authorities will handle the matter further and communicate with the South African authorities accordingly," said Kara.
The trial is set to begin in July next year.
