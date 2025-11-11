AKA murder suspects to be extradited from eSwatini on Tuesday
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
A team of police and interpol officers lifted off on a plane from South Africa on Tuesday morning
A high-risk team made up of police officers, Interpol officials and two human rights observers flew to the kingdom to extradite the Ndimande brothers.
Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested there last year, just weeks before five other suspects were taken into custody here, for the 2023 murders of AKA and Tebello Motsoane.
South Africa made an application to have the brothers brought to Durban, to stand trial with the other suspects.
The eSwatini court granted that application, however the brothers have been fighting that decision for over a year.
Last month though, they abandoned their appeal.
ALSO READ: AKA murder suspects could return to South Africa for trial
National police spokesperson Athlende Mathe says Interpol eSwatini officers will hand the brothers over to the South African team at the King Mswati International Airport.
They won’t be arrested there but will be escorted back to KZN where a warrant of arrest will be executed when they arrive in Durban.
They will then be processed and are expected to line up before the Durban Magistrate's Court.
