AKA murder suspects to be extradited from eSwatini on Tuesday

They were heading for eSwatini to execute a surrender order on two suspects in the murder case of rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend, Tebello Motsoane.A high-risk team made up of police officers, Interpol officials and two human rights observers flew to the kingdom to extradite the Ndimande brothers.Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested there last year, just weeks before five other suspects were taken into custody here, for the 2023 murders of AKA and Tebello Motsoane.South Africa made an application to have the brothers brought to Durban, to stand trial with the other suspects.The eSwatini court granted that application, however the brothers have been fighting that decision for over a year.Last month though, they abandoned their appeal.





National police spokesperson Athlende Mathe says Interpol eSwatini officers will hand the brothers over to the South African team at the King Mswati International Airport.



They won’t be arrested there but will be escorted back to KZN where a warrant of arrest will be executed when they arrive in Durban.



They will then be processed and are expected to line up before the Durban Magistrate's Court.





