AKA murder accused KZN brothers to apply for bail

Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in eSwatini in 2024.





They were extradited to South Africa in November last year after abandoning their bid to challenge the process.





The siblings appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court where their legal team on Wednesday raised concerns about limited access to them in prison.





Proceedings in Court 11 shifted focus after the brothers' attorney again raised concerns about access to the accused at eBongweni Super Maximum Prison in Kokstad.





Sibusiso Dlamini told the court that consultations at the facility are limited to 30 minutes and take place in the presence of prison guards.





He argued that this undermines attorney-client privilege and hampers preparations for hearings.





The brothers want to be moved to Westville prison. They say this will allow them proper consultation with their legal team.





Senior state prosecutor Elvis Gcweka said that the State is not opposed to addressing their concern.





He added however that Correctional Services would need to be consulted on how such a move would be facilitated.





He cited a similar process followed in the matter involving businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, where officials assisted in court.





Magistrate Irfaan Khalil said that while the court can make a recommendation, the final decision rests with Correctional Services.





The matter has been postponed to April for the bail application to be heard.





