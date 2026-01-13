Air of excitement as KZN honours top matrics

They were joined by their families, teachers, district officials, and the Department of Education, which hosted the ceremony.





ALSO READ: Excitement builds as KZN’s top matric achievers honoured





Newswatch managed to catch up with some of the top learners ahead of the event.





From Star College, Diya Hargoon, who achieved 11 distinctions, has taken first place in the independent schools’ category.





“I’m so excited about this, I didn’t expect it really,” she said.





Cayden Packreeppen from Verulam Secondary School placed third in the province, something he didn’t expect.





“It’s insane when I think about how big KZN is, and I’m in the top 10. When I got the call, I was shocked myself. Even though I didn’t doubt myself, it’s so unreal to say the least.”





And Mayenziwe Dube from Anton Lembede MST Academy has placed fifth overall and is also up for a special award.





“I am happy, but at the same time anxious. I hope I get something I’m very proud of. I’m very proud that I put in the work, and I hope that everything goes well.”



