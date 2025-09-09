AIDS conference hears plea to clamp down on ‘medical xenophobia'

This after repeated incidents in which foreign nationals were intimidated or forcibly prevented from accessing public healthcare facilities.





Operation Dudula and allied groups claim undocumented migrants are responsible for facilities being overburdened.





Addressing the 12th South African AIDS Conference, the Treatment Action Campaign said the attacks have persisted for far too long.





Chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala used the stage to address other health issues.





"Corruption is affecting us a lot. We are the ones who are feeling the pain. We are the ones who suffer the consequences of all the wrong decisions that are taken.





"We know for a fact that most hospitals in Gauteng, exactly six hospitals, are struggling to receive a consistent supply of nutritious food, supply of critical goods, and services that are affected by water. They are using water tankers."





