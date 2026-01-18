Aid flows to flood-stricken Mpumalanga and Limpopo

Torrential rains in the northerns parts of the country have caused severe flooding in the two provinces submerging thousands of homes and washing away roads.

More than 30 lives have been lost.

Officials in Mpumalanga say preliminary assessments show flood-related infrastructure damage could be around 2.1 billion-rand in the province.

Meanwhile a search is underway for three missing people in Limpopo.

Some of the victims have been moved to temporary shelter while others are trying to rebuild or repair their homes.

Human settlements deploys emergency housing teams after Limpopo, Mpumalanga floods

On Saturday Gift of the Givers teams were on the ground to help affected people.

The organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman says it is important for civil society and the government to work together during these times like these.

" Government officials with their teams made it easy for Gift of the Givers to deliver 800 food parcels, blankets, and mats to four districts in Mpumalanga in one day.

"In Mbaula in Limpopo, we delivered over a thousand ready to eat food packs for very hungry people. We now looking at four additional districts; Vhembe, Phalaborwa, Giyani and one other district inside the Limpopo Province.

"Helicopters have been made available to us and additional vehicles, full support staff for Gift of the Givers teams to access different areas."

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Willie Aucamp has visited the Kruger National Park to see the flood damage there.

He says a Kruger Relief Fund will be established to support rebuilding efforts and provide emergency supplies to the area.

