Agriculture warns of high-risk rabies areas amid rise in cases

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects all mammals and can be spread to humans in the saliva of infected animals through bites, scratches, and licks.





The department's Prince Mtsweni says there have been human deaths attributed to rabies from dogs in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo this year.





"All dogs and cats must be correctly vaccinated against rabies throughout their lives. This is required by law. If you walk your dogs, keep them under control or on a leash to avoid contact with other stray dogs, seals, and wildlife.





Agriculture to start roll-out of foot-and-mouth jabs





"When travelling with your pets, ensure that they are up-to-date with their rabies vaccinations and carry their vaccination booklets with you. Enquire with your local state veterinarian, animal health technician, private veterinarian, or animal welfare organisation for access to rabies vaccinations."





He provided information on what to do when you come in contact with a rabid mammal.





"If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by an animal suspected to have rabies, wash the wound immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, and thereafter, seek treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital as soon as possible, to prevent rabies virus infection."





