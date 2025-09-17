Agricultural analyst says more bang for our buck at grocery stores soon

After six months of increases, food price inflation eased to 5.2% in August, thanks to a bumper harvest.

Agricultural analyst Wandile Sihlobo says food prices are likely to continue easing in the coming months.

" Remember, food inflation is not necessarily the price, but rather the pace at which food prices are increasing.

"But what is more constructive this time around is that the moderation mirrors what we see on the ground, which is that we are having a large grain harvest or vegetable oil, harvest fruit, and the number of vegetables, and we are beginning to see the benefits of this."





Stats SA says staples like potatoes, eggs, white rice, hot cereals, and corned meat are now cheaper than a year ago.

But beef, sausages, pumpkins, cucumbers, and peanut butter remain costly, while price increases for some vegetables are mainly seasonal.

" If you ask the question of why are those food products elevated, the core thing, particularly with meat, is that in South Africa, we're still struggling with the foot-and-mouth disease and the panic buying when this was announced in a number of provinces is one of the things that drove the prices up.

"But we are seeing now that slaughtering of cattle is improving across the country, and we think that even the beef price increases that we've seen in recent months, we may see the pace of the increase of those prices slowing in the coming months."

Sihlobo adds that consumers can look forward to a much better grocery store experience than in the past six months.





