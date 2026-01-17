Agri Business Chamber: FMD plan promising, more action needed

Announced by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen this week, it will include a mass vaccination drive starting in high-risk regions including KZN and the Eastern Cape.

The strategy will be implemented in phases over the next ten years starting with stabilisation, followed by consolidation, the eventual withdrawal of vaccination in hopes to attain the disease-free status recognised by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Last year, the minister had said the country's livestock industry was facing exporting restrictions due to FMD.

Chief economist for the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, says around 12-million cattle need to be vaccinated.

" This strategy is strong enough so that South Africa can make some inroads on this process and remember, we are not the first country that is actually vaccinating cattle.

"We've seen this happening in South America and at a certain point where there is a bit of comfort that now we have covered enough of the stock then the country can graduate out of this.

"Right now this is the best we can, and of course it can be improved. What is necessary though, is the efficiency as well as the stronger focus in executing it."

