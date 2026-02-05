AGOA extension a boost to SA vehicle exports to US

South Africa was among the countries included in President Donald Trump's renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act this week, which will run until the end of the year.





For more than two decades, over 30 African countries have enjoyed duty-free access to US markets for certain goods.





AGOA, however, expired in September after the Trump administration reviewed its approach to free-trade agreements, and South Africa was one of the affected countries.





The association's Sonja Carstens says under the deal more than 1,800 local products and goods are exported to the US duty-free. She says the suspension severely affected vehicle and part exports in 2025.





"Falling from 26.5 billion in 2024 to 9.8 billion in 2025. South Africa was subjected to a 30% blanket tariff, which further increased the cost of US businesses, importing vehicles from South Africa.





"This put South Africa on a significant disadvantage compared to other countries exporting vehicles to the United States which only paid 25%."





