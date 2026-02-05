AGOA extension a boost to SA vehicle exports to US
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The Motor Industry Staff Association says the extension of a long-standing duty-free deal with the US will be a boost for South Africa's vehicle and automotive parts exports.
The Motor Industry Staff Association says the extension of a long-standing duty-free deal with the US will be a boost for South Africa's vehicle and automotive parts exports.
South Africa was among the countries included in President Donald Trump's renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act this week, which will run until the end of the year.
For more than two decades, over 30 African countries have enjoyed duty-free access to US markets for certain goods.
AGOA, however, expired in September after the Trump administration reviewed its approach to free-trade agreements, and South Africa was one of the affected countries.
READ: US-Africa trade deal renewal only 'temporary breather'
The association's Sonja Carstens says under the deal more than 1,800 local products and goods are exported to the US duty-free. She says the suspension severely affected vehicle and part exports in 2025.
"Falling from 26.5 billion in 2024 to 9.8 billion in 2025. South Africa was subjected to a 30% blanket tariff, which further increased the cost of US businesses, importing vehicles from South Africa.
"This put South Africa on a significant disadvantage compared to other countries exporting vehicles to the United States which only paid 25%."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Drop everything and fish this KZN weekend
The KZN coastline is delivering some of the most exciting fishing of the...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
These are the ‘normal’ things KZN people can’t do
How normal are you? We asked KZN one innocent question and accidently ex...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago