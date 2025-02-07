Aging infrastructure blamed for PMB outages

They say outages due to poor infrastructure persist.





"We have old infrastructure for electricity and water. We have pipes that are so old they keep breaking all the time and we need to replace [them] - the PVC piping as well - so that we can have proper pipes that don't keep bursting all the time," says Anthony Waldhausen.





Waldhausen, who is the chair of the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers, and Civics, says the current budget for water and electricity infrastructure is about four per cent , while it should be eight per cent.





He says they have raised their concerns with the municipality and hope for positive change.





"It is important that the water and electricity infrastructure is upgraded, maintained, and repaired so that we don't have these ongoing outages."





