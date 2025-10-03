AG: Poorly governed municipalities SA’s weakest link’

Tsakane Maluleke says, despite decades of funding and reforms, failing councils continue to leave the people they serve in limbo.

She made the remarks at the Local Government Indaba in Midrand on Thursday.

The event brought together mayors, traditional leaders, and oversight bodies from around the country.

Maluleke said the indaba must be treated as a moment of reckoning for service delivery and accountability.

Maluleke did not mince her words, saying municipalities have become the weakest link in the country's democratic promise.

“Despite the multitude of turnaround strategies and programs, local government remains in serious distress. “

She acknowledged gains made since 1994, with millions of homes delivered, and most households now accessing basic services.

But she warned these hard-won achievements are being eroded by weak governance, poor financial management, and unethical leadership.

“These are not just numbers; they are lives left in limbo. They are the real and lived experiences of citizens.”

Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa also flagged political instability as a primary concern, particularly in municipalities governed by coalitions or minority parties.

"Almost one-third of municipalities now have coalition or minority governments. This has created instability, with many arrangements failing before a full five-year term,” he said.

He added that the electoral system has yet to achieve gender inclusivity, leaving the majority of ward councillors as men, which has downstream effects on governance and representation.

Hlabisa noted that poor communication and dysfunctional ward committees have left communities feeling unheard and disengaged.

“Corruption, unethical conduct, and weak accountability mechanisms continue to undermine public trust. Communities must feel that their voices matter and that government delivers,” he said.

Both leaders called for a renewed focus on ethics, accountability, and professionalisation of municipal administration.

Maluleke urged municipalities to embrace a culture of consequences for wrongdoing and proactive citizen-focused governance.

“The time for reflection is now. The time for action is overdue. The time for transformation is urgent. Let us rise to the occasion. Let us lead with integrity. Let us govern with purpose,” she said.

