AG clears R2.6bn expenditure by KZN Education
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has been cleared of irregular expenditure involving two major contracts worth over R2.6 billion.
The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has been cleared of irregular expenditure involving two major contracts worth over R2.6 billion.
The Auditor-General of South Africa confirmed this on Thursday.
The irregular expenditure was initially flagged during the 2022/23 financial year audit, based on non-compliance with principles.
However, the Department of Education and the provincial Treasury disputed the finding and requested a further internal review.
The Auditor-General’s technical audit unit reassessed the matter and found that the contracts were not irregular.
ALSO READ: Seven KZN municipalities achieved clean audits - AG
The department’s own assessment also reached the same conclusion.
The AGSA says the department’s audit opinion remains unchanged.
"The Department of Education welcomes the revised findings of the Auditor-General, which clear the department of irregular expenditure previously flagged in the 2023/24 AGSA Report," the department said in a statement.
"We value the role of the Auditor-General as an independent oversight institution that strengthens transparency, accountability and good governance."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago