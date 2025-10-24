AG clears R2.6bn expenditure by KZN Education

The Auditor-General of South Africa confirmed this on Thursday.





The irregular expenditure was initially flagged during the 2022/23 financial year audit, based on non-compliance with principles.





However, the Department of Education and the provincial Treasury disputed the finding and requested a further internal review.





The Auditor-General’s technical audit unit reassessed the matter and found that the contracts were not irregular.





The department’s own assessment also reached the same conclusion.





The AGSA says the department’s audit opinion remains unchanged.





"The Department of Education welcomes the revised findings of the Auditor-General, which clear the department of irregular expenditure previously flagged in the 2023/24 AGSA Report," the department said in a statement.





"We value the role of the Auditor-General as an independent oversight institution that strengthens transparency, accountability and good governance."





