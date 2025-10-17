AG alarmed at KZN’s declining audit performance

The Auditor General of South Africa’s report on the province's audit outcomes for the 2024/25 financial year uncovered material irregularities with financial losses of around R280 million.

While R3.87 million was recovered, R12.97 million is still being clawed back.





The AG has warned over the situation at the departments of Health and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

KZN Health was criticised over its slow response to irregular expenditure and asset management, while Cogta failed to pay its creditors on time.

Agriculture is the only department that improved, while Education maintained a qualified report on the completeness of irregular expenditure.





Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke says accountability is key to turning KZN's audit outcomes around.

"Good governance and impunity cannot co-exist, because if you do not drive accountability and consequence management, the behaviour will never change. What we have seen that works is if the portfolio committee calls the executive authority to have that conversation.





“They say these are the findings. What are you doing about it? Are you investigating? Where is the investigation? Is it being delayed? Why is it being delayed? If you have a combination of the accounting officer, the executive authority, as well as the audit committee, I believe you should be able to get all the answers you need and make progress."