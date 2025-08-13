AfriForum slams SA govt over US human rights concerns

The lobby group was reacting to a US State Department report released this week.

The report echoes President Donald Trumps's accusations against South Africa persecution of racial minorities, threatening property rights, and failing to act against farm murders

On Wednesday, DIRCO rejected the US report, calling it inaccurate and deeplyflawed.

It said the findings do not reflect the reality of the country’s constitutional democracy.

The diplomatic row comes days after the US imposed 30% tariffs on many South African exports, a move that could cost thousands of jobs.

AfriForum’s Ernst van Zyl has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to condemn the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant, reform the Expropriation Act, and scrap laws the group says are discriminatory.

"If the president and the ANC-led government do not address the issues raised, they must take full responsibility for the US' high tariffs against South Africa and the worsening diplomatic relationship," said Van Zyl.

"The president's refusal to address these issues fail the people of South Africa."

