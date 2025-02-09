AfriForum declines Trump’s refugee offer

"We have to state categorically that we don't want to move elsewhere. We are not going to ask our children now to move to another country. The fact is our ancestors worked hard to make sure that we as a people are formed here on the southern tip of Africa. We are not going to disrespect that.

"We also have to make sure that our culture is transferred to future generations,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

The Solidarity Movement, AfriForum and Solidarity, briefed the media on Saturday after the US President signed an executive order on Friday to halt financial aid to South Africa over the Expropriation Act.

READ: Freeze of US aid to SA based on misinformation – SA govt

Trump claims the law allows the seizure of land from white farmers, which the South African government has called misinformation.

He also offered Afrikaners refugee status in the US.

Kriel blames President Cyril Ramaphosa for Trump's retaliation, saying the act should never have been signed.

However, the Solidarity Movement’s Chairperson Flip Buys says they'll meet with Ramaphosa over Trump's order.

"We want to state clearly that we were not aware that Mr. Trump would issue this order. We want to state that we believe it is not in the interest of South Africa if there is a deterioration in the relationship with the world’s largest economy, and a very big trade partner donor of our country.

“In South Africa, we can solve these differences Between South Africa, “said Buys.

