African Union says M23 Congo airport attack may be 'terrorism'

The Rwanda-backed M23 claimed responsibility for the attack last weekend on the airport in Kisangani in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which is also used by government forces.

The African Union said the "attack, directed against an airport infrastructure located in a major urban centre and gravely endangering civilian populations, constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law", in a statement on X.

"This attack may amount to an act of terrorism," it added.

The attack marked an escalation in the conflict in eastern DRC, where the M23 has seized large swathes of territory since early 2025.

The group has not previously carried out strikes so far from the territory under its control.

It said it had destroyed "the military drone command centre installed at Kisangani airport".

The United Nations said this week it will soon send a mission to the volatile region to help enforce a ceasefire.

Qatar has been mediating between the Congolese government and the M23 for several months, and a commitment towards a ceasefire was signed in July.

In a parallel effort, the DRC and Rwanda formalised a US-brokered peace deal in December in Washington.

