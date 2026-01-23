Africa Davos Spring meeting heads to SA in 2027

It will be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that South Africa hosts the World Economic Forum’s Africa Spring meeting.





Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau has confirmed that South Africa will host the World Economic Forum’s Africa Davos Spring meeting in 2027.





Unlike previous WEF Africa meetings, the Spring Davos places Africa at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s global agenda.





Tau is part of South Africa’s delegation at the meeting in Davos, Switzerland this week.





He said Africa’s strategic importance in the global economy is growing, with the Spring Davos set to position the continent as a major player in global investment, trade and long-term growth.





" While foreign direct investment into Africa remains low relative to its potential, the trend is improving. The Africa Continental free trade area is a critical pivot. Reducing fragmentation, supporting regional value chains, and positioning Africa more effectively within global trade and production networks."





Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said South Africa is ready, willing, and able to host the event next year.





The meeting will bring together global and African business leaders and public figures.





"Business events and tourism adds about 8.8% to the GDP of South Africa and create at least 1.8 million jobs annually," De Lille added.





"We have hosted now with the G20 more than 135 business events, and we have illustrated our capacity to host business events."





