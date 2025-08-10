Aerial search after car goes over cliff near PMB
Updated | By Newswatch
An aerial search is underway for a vehicle believed to have gone over a cliff in KwaSwayimane, near Pietermaritzburg.
An aerial search is underway for a vehicle believed to have gone over a cliff in KwaSwayimane, near Pietermaritzburg.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this stage, but authorities say they can confirm a woman had been driving the car.
The crash took place yesterday.
KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says members of the helicopter rescue team are trying to locate the wreckage.
"We don't have the full details in terms of the number and the conditions of the victims."
READ: All-Women KZN roadblock nets drunk drivers, crash kills one
"The MEC has assigned a team from his office to liaise with the family and neighbours. Our highly efficient team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate is liaising with the South Africa Police Search and Rescue Unit and emergency personnel."
Meanwhile, three people were killed in separate car crashes on KZN's roads yesterday.
Two people died in a multi-vehicle collision in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg.
The incident involved a taxi, car and a tractor.
Another man was killed in an accident in Boston, in the KZN midlands.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago