Aerial search after car goes over cliff near PMB

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this stage, but authorities say they can confirm a woman had been driving the car.

The crash took place yesterday.

KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says members of the helicopter rescue team are trying to locate the wreckage.

"We don't have the full details in terms of the number and the conditions of the victims."

READ: All-Women KZN roadblock nets drunk drivers, crash kills one

"The MEC has assigned a team from his office to liaise with the family and neighbours. Our highly efficient team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate is liaising with the South Africa Police Search and Rescue Unit and emergency personnel."

Meanwhile, three people were killed in separate car crashes on KZN's roads yesterday.

Two people died in a multi-vehicle collision in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg.

The incident involved a taxi, car and a tractor.

Another man was killed in an accident in Boston, in the KZN midlands.