Advocacy group urges gun safety training after child killed by 8-year-old

It's after a seven-year-old boy in the Eastern Cape was shot and killed allegedly by his eight-year-old cousin.

The child is said to have found the gun in his father’s bedroom at their home in Mqanduli on Thursday.

A shot went off, hitting the younger boy, who was nearby.

Eastern Cape police are investigating cases of murder and negligence.

The father, who faces a charge of failing to safeguard a firearm, appeared in the local court on Friday.

His son has been seen by social workers.

Jonathan Deal, founder of gun advocacy group Safe Citizen, says firearm owners are aware that they are directly responsible for it.

“A firearm must be locked away, out of the reach of unauthorised people whether it be a child or an adult. As far as we know the owner of the firearm or the father may have taken various steps to prevent it from happening or maybe another adult was careless, so I think that we must keep that in mind.”

He believes children should also be sensitised to guns.

“From eight years onwards, depending on the maturity of the child, they should be introduced to firearms in a very controlled environment. Not necessarily shooting or anything like that, but sensitising them to the risks of firearms, the functions of firearms and to the danger of a firearm. In the same way you would not leave a 4-year-old to play with a sharp knife in the kitchen.”

