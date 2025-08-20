Advanced ocean mapping tech used in search for missing pilot

The plane piloted by Andrew Blackwood-Murray, 61, plunged into the ocean near Suncoast Beach during an airshow at the end of a global aviation summit last Thursday.





Police search and rescue divers have been leading the search, supported by NSRI, SA Navy, and local volunteer divers.





"An NSRI rescue craft, an SA Navy craft and Police Search and Rescue police divers mapped and are mapping a debris field imagery of the sea bed in the search area using advanced search technology - a NORBIT Multibeam Sonar - volunteered by a Johannesburg premier survey company Sea Shadow, and facilitated by Durban marine,” says the NSRI's Craig Lambinon.





"Assisting in the efforts on Tuesday, local good Samaritan Peter Jacobs, from GARMIN, using a Sport and Recreational System, ran a search grid using their private craft to gather additional debris field imagery."





Lambinon says lifeguards and other officials remain on alert to recover wreckage washed ashore.





He's again urged the public to report any findings of pieces of the plane to help the investigation.





"All wreckage recovered has been taken into the care of a Metro Police hanger at Virginia Airport for the Accident and Incident Investigation Division and the Police ongoing investigation.





"Personal items have been returned to family and arrangements are being made to return additional personal items recovered. The family is in the care of the authorities and is briefed in cooperation with friends and colleagues. Family has respectfully requested privacy in this difficult time."





