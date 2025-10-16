Administrative issues thought to be behind crime stats delay

It's postponed the release on Thursday of its report for the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year.





Explosive claims of criminal and political interference in the justice system thrust the ministry into the spotlight, which led to the Madlanga Commission and Parliament's ad hoc committee inquiries.





Independent crime analyst Johan Burger says he doesn’t believe the postponement is linked to these controversies.





However, he says some people might think it is.





" We have an acting national minister or police who is a very capable person. I'm quite certain that it is not because of him being uncertain of what to do, that there is a delay,” Burger says.





"Of course, the National Commissioner is still around and the head of the Crime Information Analysis Center is also still available and the head of the Crime Information Analysis Center is a highly capable general, and absolutely competent to present the crime status."





He says the release of the crime statistics has been delayed before.





"There's no reason why they should not be able to present the stats unless there's another administrative stumbling block that prevents such, and that can be something with the computerized system that may have caused this delay."





