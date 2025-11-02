Adams on Madlanga: ‘Let those who make allegations speak, us with evidence will come’

Speaking in Cape Town, Adams explained that much of his evidence relates to Khumalo’s alleged actions.

He says he and other witnesses such as SAPS whistleblower Patricia Mashale will present documented proof to reveal who is truly running the South African Police Service.

“The Madlanga Commission made contact with me and I emailed them. I said most of my evidence or testimony relates to what General Khumalo has allegedly done. General Khumalo got sick [on] day one, General Khumalo must finish his testimony. My name is not MKhwanazi. I'm not coming to make allegations.

“Let the people who are making allegations speak and those of us with evidence, we will come.”

Adams last week filed a criminal complaint against National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, alleging nepotism within the police.

He also laid perjury charges against KZN police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who withdrew claims made before Parliament's ad-hoc inquiry about former police Minister Bheki Cele.

