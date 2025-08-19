Ad hoc committee divided over probe into police union crime links

It has come up as a suggestion as Parliament's ad hoc committee met to adopt the terms of reference for its probe into allegations of police and justice sector corruption.

The inquiry will focus on claims of political and criminal interference made by KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Accusations of executive overreach by suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu are also in the spotlight.

On Monday, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, said that unions should also be investigated for any role in enabling criminal activity within the South African Police Service.

"Some of the officers that General Mkhwanazi mentioned were previously defended by some of the different unions in the South African Police Service. One would need to consider the role they played when people were found guilty or possibly found not guilty.

READ: Parliament names MPs on ad hoc committee probing Mkhwanazi claims

"We constantly see that members end up back at the station despite having been found guilty of serious transgression. You know, things like armed robbery, even."

However, ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli argued that the committee should only look into unions if the evidence leads them there.

"Let's deal with that issue as it arises from the submissions and evidence presented before the portfolio committee as opposed to us setting for ourselves a specific target.

"Part of what we want to do is to assess the role of the unions."