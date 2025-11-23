Activists demand action after SA declares GBV a national disaster

Women For Change says the declaration should now be followed by clear timelines, stronger systems and accountability from departments tasked with protecting women and children.





The group organised the G20 women's shutdown, which saw hundreds of thousands of citizens across the country dressed in black or purple on Friday.





Michael Benevolent Masina is the organisation's Victim Support Lead.





Speaking to East Coast Radio’s Carol Ofori on Friday he said the President’s declaration finally puts national focus on what he calls the country’s deepest and most urgent crisis.









"We have arelady set a date for next week Friday that is when the roll out will be explained to us and should be ready, that was the promise from government to stakeholders. So we be able to then provide exactly how the classification of Gender Based Violence as a national disaster is going to be happening."





READ: Thousands take to the streets as GBVF officially declared a national disaster





"The roles, the responsibilities that is going to come from the government's point of view but also the roles that civil society as NGOs as ourselves will have to play in terms of implementation," he said.









Masina says one of their top priorities in next week’s follow up meeting with government is a push for no bail for perpetrators of GBV.





" But more than anything, we're hoping to see more resources on the ground. We're hoping to see more safe havens for shelters for gender-based violence, women that have been affected.





Masina added that they're hoping to see more training, "Particularly on the sensitivity of gender-based violence cases for all law officials, because these are things that we pick up in the stories that come in every single day."





In Durban, a protest was held at South Beach.





These demonstrators told Newswatch why they believe the movement matters.





Oko Sikwana: " I have a mother, I have sisters, I have friends who are ladies, and just the rate of which this national disaster is happening in our country. It shouldn't be."





Grace Warner says all women deserve safety and freedom to move wherever they want and be whoever they want.





While mother, Carmen Steward says she's standing with her daughter, "Both her and I, although victims have never lost our lives also in the gap for others to come for like the men out there to actually stop doing what they're doing and appreciate the woman and look at their mothers. They wouldn't be here if it wasn't for their own mothers."





Khwezi Tembe Many women and men of course go through certain things and they're silenced. "Because of how belittled the situation is taken. I hope others are aware of the effort we're putting in to show them how important it is to take GBV seriously."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



