Activist calls for stricter NSFAS payment measures

This after the Special Investigating Unit revealed that it has recovered over R2 billion during investigation since 2022.





Unallocated payments of R4 million were recovered from Esayidi TVET College in KZN.





The SIU recouped other amounts of nearly 60 and a quarter of a million rand [R58 million and R245 million] from the University of Zululand and the Majuba TVET College, respectively.





Activist Hendrick Makaneta says while he welcomes the SIU’s efforts, NSFAS must improve its oversight of the higher education sector, to ensure accountability and financial integrity.

"We cannot afford to see more students being left behind, some sleeping outside their universities or in SRC offices because of financial constraints, while billions of rand are lost to mismanagement."





"We remain committed to advocating for sustainable funding solutions for students who come from poor communities."



