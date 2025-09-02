ActionSA takes ‘irregularities’ at KZN Youth Empowerment Fund to PP

The KZN Youth Empowerment Fund has been under scrutiny over claims of political collusion and irregularities in how the funds were awarded.





In June, Premier Thami Ntuli ordered a probe into the R100 million project after receiving a letter from Action SA.





The party escalated the matter to the Public Protector, claiming their request for the announcement of beneficiaries to be halted had been ignored.





KZN chairperson Zwakele Mncwango says they met with Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to present their evidence on the matter on Thursday.





" We believe that soon the people of KwaZulu-Natal will know the truth as to what really happened with this fund, and also protect all those young people who have been left outside just because they don't form part of the establishment."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)