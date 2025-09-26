Under-fire acting Ekurhuleni metro police chief granted special leave

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last week accused him of registering private vehicles as municipal assets and installing illegal blue lights in 2023 for controversial businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Matlala is currently in jail for alleged attempted murder and was denied bail last week.

An Independent Police Investigative Directorate report has recommended disciplinary action over vehicle transfers worth more than two-million-rand.

The metro police chief has denied wrongdoing in an interview with eNCA, insisting all actions complied with agreements.

“I didn’t fit any blue lights; I was not part of those processes. I can assure you, you can go to any document. This is a public institution, anything that you do and any procurement that you touch, those files belong to the public. There are documents that must prove that. That story comes from individuals that wanted to destroy someone’s name.”

