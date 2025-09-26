Under-fire acting Ekurhuleni metro police chief granted special leave
Updated | By Bulletin
Acting
Ekurhuleni metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted special leave
following allegations against him at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
Acting Ekurhuleni metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted special leave following allegations against him at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last week accused him of registering private vehicles as municipal assets and installing illegal blue lights in 2023 for controversial businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.
Matlala is currently in jail for alleged attempted murder and was denied bail last week.
An Independent Police Investigative Directorate report has recommended disciplinary action over vehicle transfers worth more than two-million-rand.
The metro police chief has denied wrongdoing in an interview with eNCA, insisting all actions complied with agreements.
“I didn’t fit any blue lights; I was not part of those processes. I can assure you, you can go to any document. This is a public institution, anything that you do and any procurement that you touch, those files belong to the public. There are documents that must prove that. That story comes from individuals that wanted to destroy someone’s name.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Parents' guide to school market days
School market days are all about fun and learning, so cut out the stress...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Rat breaks into ATM destroying over 330k worth of cash
The tiniest bank robber, a rat, managed to break into an ATM and damage ...Carol Ofori an hour ago