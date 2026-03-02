ACSA warns Middle East travellers to confirm flights before heading to airports

The advisory comes amid global flight disruptions linked to the escalating conflict in the region and the closure of airspace.





The disruptions follow Saturday’s strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel - and subsequent retaliatory attacks by Iran.





The Islamic Republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as senior security officials, were among those killed in the weekend air strikes.





A three-person temporary leadership council, including Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, has been formed to govern Iran in the wake of Khamenei's death.







The council will govern the country until an 88-member panel, the Assembly of Experts, chooses a new leader.





The Middle East airspace closures have led to chaos at airports around the world.





READ: DIRCO: Evacuation of South Africans in Gulf on hold amid deadly Iran-US-Israel strikes





ACSA spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe has urged passengers to check with their airlines for updates and re-booking options.





He says travellers must rely on information from official sources.





"We continue to monitor developments in coordination with aviation stakeholders. ACSA extends its support to all affected travellers during this trying time."









The Iranian embassy in South Africa says it's working with the International Relations Department to assist South Africans in Tehran.





Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says there'll likely be more US casualties as part of ‘Operation Epic Fury’ in Iran.





At least three American troops were killed in action during the operation, and five seriously injured.





Trump says the operation will continue in full force until all of their objectives are achieved.





"America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically civilization. The only reason we enjoy the quality of life that we do and the freedom and security is we have warriors who are willing to lay down their lives to do battle with our enemies."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)