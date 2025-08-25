ACSA reports R1.1 bn profit for 2024/25

Revenue for the period grew by 13% to R7.9 billion, compared with R7.0 billion in 2023/24. Non-aeronautical revenue contributed 49% of the total.





Capital expenditure rose to R861 million, up from R568 million the previous year. ACSA reported total assets of R32 billion, liquidity of R3.4 billion, and a net debt-to-capitalisation ratio of 8%.





The company declared dividends totalling R311 million for the year, comprising R198 million in accrued preference share dividends and R113 million in ordinary share dividends. This compares with R815 million in total dividends for 2023/24, which included R768 million for preference shares and R47 million for ordinary shares.





“Our performance this year has been a story of contrasts, strong financial delivery on one hand, and operational headwinds on the other. It has demanded from us commercial discipline, executional rigour, and also humility and renewed accountability,” Chief Executive Officer Mpumi Mpofu said.





“While these challenges were significant, they taught us valuable lessons to focus on preventative maintenance and avoid service disruptions for our stakeholders, the airlines and passengers. This we will achieve through continuous improvement, targeted infrastructure investment and enhanced operational readiness and customer experience.





“Our financial results are not only a testament to the resilience of ACSA but also a reflection of South Africa’s broader aviation recovery.”

ACSA announced a R21.7 billion capital investment pipeline over the next five years. The projects will include upgrades at O.R. Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and regional airports.





The company said the programme will focus on infrastructure renewal, operational readiness and digitisation.





According to ACSA, its strategy aims to diversify revenue sources and strengthen resilience through both aeronautical and non-aeronautical income streams.





ACSA is a state-owned entity responsible for managing South Africa’s major airports, including O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport in Durban.





