ACDP welcomes justice for pastor killed in eNseleni Church shooting

John Myaka was killed in 2023 in the eNseleni area.

Before his death, he had purchased property for R70,000 from a woman known as Nonhlanhla, who allegedly hired hitmen to kill him before he could move in.

The NPA in KZN says this was because the property belonged to her family.

Phakamani Khumalo and Sandile Mabuyakhulu were hired to kill Myaka for R20 000.

Myaka was at his church with other congregants when he was shot and killed by the pair, who fled on foot.

NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says police followed up on leads that resulted in their arrest.

Officials also traced the whereabouts of Nonhlanhla and discovered that she had died.

“Ngwelezane Regional Court sentenced the men to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm, and 18 months imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition. They were also declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

Chairperson of the KZN ACDP, Sibonelo Thwala, described Myaka as a humble man.

“We were so disorganised and confused. People had never seen him quarrel with anyone. He was just a pastor. Even before joining ACDP, he was also leading the fraternal for the pastors in the area at Enseleni and Umhlathuze region.

“He was shot preaching in the church with people, with family, with young children; his girl-child was just crying even after the sentence, but at least we are relieved.”

