Three accused of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat’s murder abandon bail

Dikeledi Mphela, Goitseone Machidi and McClaren Mushwana appeared in court on Monday, facing charges of murder following Satlat’s death in Pretoria West last week.





The case has been postponed to next Monday for further investigations.





Magistrate Christopher Chokwe informed the accused of their legal rights and stressed the seriousness of the charges they face.





"You each have a right to legal representation at your own cost, or you may apply for Legal Aid if you cannot afford one,” he said.





"Much as you are presumed innocent until proven guilty, I must indicate to you that the offences you are facing are very serious. Please make an informed choice."





During proceedings, the defence indicated that all three accused would abandon bail "in the interim”.





"This matter is postponed for bail investigations and any incidental investigations to the 23rd of February in this court," Chokwe ruled.





"There is no bail for all three at this point."





Mphela will be held at a prison, while Machidi and Mushwana will remain in custody at Pretoria Moot police station until their next appearance.





The case has drawn significant public attention after police said preliminary investigations indicate Satlat was attacked by passengers who had requested an e-hailing trip. His hijacked vehicle and body were later discovered in Atteridgeville.





Community members and e-hailing drivers gathered outside the court in support of the victim’s family.





Community leader Samuel Masilela said residents remain deeply concerned about crime in the area.





"We are saddened by what happened, but we are here to support the family and to fight crime in our communities. We want every street and every corner to stand up against crime."





Police have confirmed they are still searching for a fourth suspect believed to be linked to the incident.





