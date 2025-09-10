'No one accountable' for R1bn in unauthorised spending at KZN Education

KZN Treasury's reported to the committee that during the 2023/24 financial year, the department recorded unauthorised expenditure of around R63 million, and is projected to overspend by R1.4 billion in 2025.





Treasury says no disciplinary action has been taken against officials so far.





The MK Party's chief whip, S'thembiso Magubane, says KZN SCOPA should be given access to records of the meetings where these decisions were made.





" We've got figures here that are currently affecting the departments. When you look at 2022, it's around R300 million, 2023 is around R700 million on education specifically, and these figures are affecting this department now, and they're being referred to the years that we haven't reached of which is 2025/26.





"We require the information and the minutes so that we can see what was being discussed around this matter so that we can take a decision."





