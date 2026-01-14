Academic year off to good start, says Gwarube

Inclement weather has forced several districts to postpone the reopening of schools due to flash floods that have affected infrastructure.

In Limpopo, schools in the Vhembe and Mopani districts are only expected to reopen next week.

The minister was speaking during her visit to Tshenolo Primary School in Letllhabile, outside Brits in North West, on Wednesday.

Hundreds of excited Grade R and Grade 1 pupils, wearing the school's maroon and gold uniform, could be seen waiting for their first day of school to start, with some crying for their parents.

"I've been in touch with the two MECs about that weather, because of course it can affect the start of school,” said Gwarube.

"But I'm confident to say that I am pleased that we, in all nine provinces, on the first day of school, the doors of learning are open, and learners are ready to start school.”

North West Education MEC Viola Motsumi said the number of Grade R pupils at the primary school has become a problem.

In one of the classes, the teacher confirmed having 45 pupils in one class, while other pupils could be seen sitting on the floor with their books, raising the issue of overcrowding in schools and a lack of furniture.

"The norms and standards are 1 to 30 (ratio), meaning one teacher, 30 learners. This school is encountering a large number of Grade R intakes,” said the MEC.

"The enrolment has increased compared to last year, and we don't have a problem with infrastructure here. We are encountering a challenge in terms of the furniture.

"The reason why they are using one class now is that they don't have any furniture at all. This is one of the issues that we are going to raise.”

The minister and the department officials also visited Eletsa Secondary school in Letlhabile, where she addressed the matric Class of 2026 ahead of the academic year.