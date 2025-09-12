Abaqulusi says multi-million Eskom debt reason for load reduction

"Now, we are owing Eskom R290 million and for the month of August alone, we had to pay R42 million and that shows that we cannot sustain the municipality anymore if we continue not to do something about the electricity,” says Mayor Sifiso Mkhwanazi.





Mkhwanazi says the council resolved last week to implement the cuts in areas with low rates of payment.





The decision has sparked violent protests.





Roads were blocked with burning debris, and two municipal offices were torched.





No one was injured, but thousands of title deeds kept in one of the buildings were destroyed.





Mkhwanazi says he will have discussions with residents on Friday.





" I think we will find a common ground because as far as we are concerned, we don't have any option but to employ the strategy of low reduction. However, we have to listen to them."





He has appealed for calm and has warned that those instigating violence will be dealt with by the law.





