Abaqulusi says multi-million Eskom debt reason for load reduction
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Abaqulusi Municipality says load reduction in Mondlo and other communities was a necessary step to deal with its ballooning Eskom debt.
The Abaqulusi Municipality says load reduction in Mondlo and other communities was a necessary step to deal with its ballooning Eskom debt.
"Now, we are owing Eskom R290 million and for the month of August alone, we had to pay R42 million and that shows that we cannot sustain the municipality anymore if we continue not to do something about the electricity,” says Mayor Sifiso Mkhwanazi.
Mkhwanazi says the council resolved last week to implement the cuts in areas with low rates of payment.
The decision has sparked violent protests.
Roads were blocked with burning debris, and two municipal offices were torched.
No one was injured, but thousands of title deeds kept in one of the buildings were destroyed.
ALSO READ: More heads to roll, warns Nersa after R54bn blunder
Mkhwanazi says he will have discussions with residents on Friday.
" I think we will find a common ground because as far as we are concerned, we don't have any option but to employ the strategy of low reduction. However, we have to listen to them."
He has appealed for calm and has warned that those instigating violence will be dealt with by the law.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
Job seeker goes viral for sending out incomplete CV to get noticed
Clever tactic or risky first impression? A job seeker purposefully sent ...Danny Guselli 22 minutes ago
-
The Oforis dial in on the ConCourt husband-wife surname ruling
What did Greg Ofori say about possibly taking the Ralefeta name after he...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago