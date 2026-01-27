Abaqulusi mayor pleads for more funding to fix crumbling roads

Sifiso Mkhwanazi says the major potholes and eroded roads are a result of consistent heavy rains and ageing infrastructure.

He says the most affected areas are the Vryheid CBD and Bhekuzulu township.

Mkhwanazi says they have consulted with the national and provincial departments of Transport, as well as the Department of Cooperative Governance, for assistance.

" For the past 12 months, we've been assisted, firstly with R5.4 million, and there was a commitment towards the end of last year for another R12 million by the Department of CoGTA, but that seemed to be like a drop in the ocean."

He says the crisis is affecting the safety of scholar transport.

" It's not only the tarred road in town that have been devastated, it's even worse in the rural areas where [it] is always muddy. And some of the roads that are being used by the scholar transports and by teachers going to the schools, they are impossible to drive on. So we are having a very serious issue with our roads."

