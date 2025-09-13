Abaqulusi to hold another meeting over power cuts

KZN COGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi on Friday met with residents in Mondlo who've had to endure hours of daily electricity cuts.

Council last week resolved to implement load reduction in the area to deal with a R290 million debt to Eskom.

Community members say the cuts have had a significant impact on households, businesses, and essential services.

They torched two municipal offices this week and blocked roads with burning debris.

MEC Buthelezi says an engagement between Eskom and the municipality will help create practical solutions to address the issue.

" We were able also to brief the councillors about what practical steps can be done to ensure that the damage which was caused does not happen again.

"We strongly condemn the burning of government offices and government infrastructure because people have a right to protest without breaking the law. We do now understand that with the involvement of Eskom and Cogta and the municipality we will come up with workable solutions to assist the community of eMondlo.”

