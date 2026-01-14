 Abandoned Phoenix baby recovering in hospital
Abandoned Phoenix baby recovering in hospital

Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

An abandoned baby is recovering in a hospital after being found in Phoenix, north of Durban.

PHOENIX ABANDONED BABY
KZN VIP Medics

The one-month-old was rescued between Old Ottawa Main Road and Woodview Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

It's understood that a passer-by discovered the little girl near a stream and alerted emergency teams.

KZN VIP Medics spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says rescuers found her with a bag of clothing.

He says the baby was in a critical condition and had suffered severe dehydration.

“KZN VIP security teams immediately requested medical assistance, emergency medical services arrived on scene, stabilised the infant and transported her to the hospital for further medical attention. Prior to transport, the baby was carefully washed, cleaned, and dressed to ensure that her comfort and dignity were maintained.”

