Aarto demerit system rollout postponed

The demerit system, which was scheduled to kick off on the 1st of December, will now take effect on the 1st of July 2026.

The Department of Transport’s spokesperson, Collen Msibi, says the delay follows an assessment of readiness in some municipalities that were set to be part of the first rollout phase.

“Some of the issues identified during the assessment in the main include the finalisation of training of both law enforcement and back-office personnel, the harmonisation of the current law enforcement system used by various municipalities, and [the] funding thereof.”

