AA: Lax child car seat laws leading to unneccesary deaths

The group says too many children are still travelling without being properly restrained or secured in vehicles.





Data shows more than 1,000 children lost their lives on the country's roads last year.





The association says every unrestrained trip increases the risk of death or serious injury.





The AA's pointed to a recent study by the Road Traffic Management Corporation.





READ: Break too many AARTO rules? You could land up in rehab





It highlights that the law, which requires infants to be secured in appropriate child restraint systems, doesn't apply to public transport such as minibus taxis and buses.





The association says the gap is deeply concerning, as it leaves thousands of children without protection.





According to the RTMC report, children aged 0 to 14 account for 10% of deaths on the roads.





A total of 1,145 children were killed in crashes in the country last year alone.





The AA's stressed that car and booster seats aren't optional accessories - they're essential safety equipment designed for a child's age, weight and development.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)